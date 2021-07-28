Tatis' monster 2-run homer helps Padres beat Athletics 7-4 BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 1:33 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a monster 440-foot, two-run homer, Manny Machado added a three-run shot and Adam Frazier had two hits and two runs in his debut for the San Diego Padres, who rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 7-4 on Tuesday night.
Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a five-run fifth inning to help Chris Paddack (7-6) win his third straight start.