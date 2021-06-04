Tatis homers to back Darvish, Padres hold off Mets 4-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup with a two-run homer that slipped out of center fielder Mason Williams' glove, and the San Diego Padres held off the New York Mets 4-3 on Thursday night.

Yu Darvish (6-1) pitched effectively into the sixth inning and helped himself with two hits. Mark Melancon escaped a ninth-inning jam when Kevin Pillar grounded sharply into a game-ending double play.