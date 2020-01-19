Tapley, Ryan lead No. 18 Sun Devil women past Washington St

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Ja'Tavia Tapley and Robbi Ryan scored 20 points apiece and Reili Richardson had all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter as No. 18 Arizona State rallied to defeat Washington State 65-56 on Sunday.

Washington State led by as many as 10 in the third quarter when Borislava Hristova had 11 of her 22 points, but Tapley and Ryan combined for all 18 of the Sun Devils points in the quarter and closed the deficit to 46-42.

The game was tight, but after Chanelle Molina's 3-pointer pulled Washington State within 57-56 at the 3:11 mark, the Sun Devils scored the last eight points. The Cougars missed their last four shots and had three turnovers.

Arizona State (15-4, 5-2 Pac-12 Conference), which has won five straight, shot 29% in the first half and 48% in the second.

Washington State (9-9, 2-4) shot 32% in the second half.

The Sun Devils went 2 of 16 in the first quarter and trailed 12-6.

