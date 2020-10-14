Recommended Video:

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Totals 3 94 11 18 4 0 3 11 7 35 .191
Arozarena dh-lf 3 12 3 6 1 0 1 1 1 4 .500
Zunino c 3 6 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 2 .333
Wendle 3b-pr 3 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 .286
Y.Díaz 1b 2 7 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 .286
Margot cf-lf-rf 3 9 1 2 0 0 1 3 1 2 .222
Kiermaier cf 3 9 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 .222
Renfroe rf-ph 3 6 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 4 .167
Lowe 2b 3 13 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 .077
Perez c 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Meadows dh 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Choi 1b 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Brosseau 1b-3b 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Adames ss 3 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 3 .000

___

Houston
g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Totals 3 103 5 26 1 0 4 4 11 22 .252
Reddick dh-rf-ph 3 7 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 .429
A.Díaz dh-ph 3 7 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 .429
Altuve 2b 3 13 2 5 0 0 2 2 2 4 .385
Brantley dh-lf 3 12 1 4 0 0 1 1 1 2 .333
Gurriel 1b 3 9 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 .222
Correa ss 3 10 1 2 0 0 1 1 2 1 .200
Tucker lf-rf 3 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 .182
Maldonado c 3 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 .167
Bregman 3b 3 12 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Springer cf 3 14 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 3 .143
Toro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 ---
Straw pr 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Garneau c 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000

___

PITCHING SUMMARY
Tampa Bay
g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era
Castillo 2 0 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Curtiss 2 0 2 3 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Loup 3 0 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0.00
Morton 1 0 5 5 0 0 1 5 1 0 1 0 0 0.00
Thompson 3 0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Snell 1 0 5 6 1 1 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 1.80
Fairbanks 2 0 3 1 1 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 3.00
Yarbrough 1 0 5 3 2 2 2 5 1 0 1 0 0 3.60
Anderson 1 0 1 3 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 9.00

___

Houston
g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era
James 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Raley 2 0 1 2-3 2 0 0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Scrubb 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Taylor 2 0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0.00
McCullers Jr. 1 0 7 4 4 1 0 11 1 0 0 1 0 1.29
Urquidy 1 0 5 4 2 1 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 1.80
Valdez 1 0 6 4 2 2 4 8 0 0 0 1 0 3.00
Paredes 2 0 1 2 3 3 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 27.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS
Tampa Bay 300 115 100 11
Houston 200 002 001 5

E_Correa, Altuve 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 44, Houston 58. 2B_Arozarena, Kiermaier 2, Renfroe, Maldonado. HR_Arozarena, Zunino, Margot, Altuve 2, Brantley, Correa. RBIs_Arozarena, Zunino 2, Wendle 2, Margot 3, Renfroe 2, Adames, Altuve 2, Brantley, Correa. SB_Brantley. CS_Kiermaier, Springer. S_Castillo 2, Anderson.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ted Barrett; Right, Lance Barksdale; Left, Tim Timmons. (Game 2) Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Lance Barksdale. (Game 3) Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, John Tumpane; Left, Manny Gonzalez.

T_Game 1 at Tampa Bay, 3:50.

T_Game 2 at Tampa Bay, 3:01.

T_Game 3 at Houston, 3:59.

A_Game 1 at Tampa Bay, .

A_Game 2 at Tampa Bay, .

A_Game 3 at Houston, .