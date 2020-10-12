https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-leads-series-2-0-15641696.php
Tampa Bay leads series 2-0
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|2
|59
|6
|10
|2
|0
|3
|6
|5
|26
|.169
|Y.Díaz 1b
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.500
|Zunino c
|2
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.400
|Arozarena dh-lf
|2
|8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.375
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|7
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Margot lf-rf
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.167
|Lowe 2b
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.125
|Wendle 3b-pr
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Renfroe rf
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Meadows dh
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Choi 1b
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Brosseau 1b-3b
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Adames ss
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.000
___
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|2
|69
|3
|19
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|13
|.275
|Reddick rf-ph
|2
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.400
|A.Díaz dh-ph
|2
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Altuve 2b
|2
|9
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.333
|Brantley dh-lf
|2
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Tucker lf-rf
|2
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bregman 3b
|2
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Springer cf
|2
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Maldonado c
|2
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Correa ss
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.167
|Straw pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Castillo
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Curtiss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Loup
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morton
|1
|0
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Thompson
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Snell
|1
|0
|5
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.80
|Fairbanks
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|Anderson
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9.00
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Paredes
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Raley
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Scrubb
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|McCullers Jr.
|1
|0
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.29
|Valdez
|1
|0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
___
|Tampa Bay
|300
|110
|100
|—
|6
|Houston
|100
|001
|001
|—
|3
E_Correa, Altuve 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 29, Houston 38. 2B_Kiermaier 2, Maldonado. HR_Zunino, Arozarena, Margot, Altuve, Correa. RBIs_Zunino 2, Arozarena, Margot 3, Altuve, Correa. SB_Brantley. CS_Kiermaier, Springer. S_Castillo, Anderson.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ted Barrett; Right, Lance Barksdale; Left, Tim Timmons. (Game 2) Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Lance Barksdale.
T_Game 1 at Tampa Bay, 3:50.
T_Game 2 at Tampa Bay, 3:01.
A_Game 1 at Tampa Bay, .
A_Game 2 at Tampa Bay, .
