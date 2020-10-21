Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .188 .212 32 3 6 1 0 1 3 1 10 0 0 0
Brosseau 1.000 1.000 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kiermaier .667 .667 3 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Wendle .250 .250 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Margot .250 .250 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Díaz .250 .250 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zunino .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Renfroe .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Meadows .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Lowe .000 .000 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Choi .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arozarena .000 .250 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0
Adames .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 0 1 9.00 1 1 0 8.0 10 8 8 2 7 11
Curtiss 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Yarbrough 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Fleming 0 0 6.75 1 0 0 2.2 5 2 2 1 1 2
Glasnow 0 1 12.46 1 1 0 4.1 3 6 6 1 6 8