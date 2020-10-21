https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-World-Series-Team-Stax-15663090.php
Tampa Bay World Series Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.188
|.212
|32
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier
|.667
|.667
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Margot
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Choi
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|8.0
|10
|8
|8
|2
|7
|11
|Curtiss
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yarbrough
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleming
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|0
|0
|2.2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Glasnow
|0
|1
|12.46
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|3
|6
|6
|1
|6
|8
