Tampa Bay-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees first. Aaron Hicks grounds out to second base, Joey Wendle to Mike Brosseau. Luke Voit homers to center field. Mike Tauchman singles to shallow infield. Gio Urshela strikes out on a foul tip. Gleyber Torres flies out to center field to Manuel Margot.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Rays 0.

Yankees third. Luke Voit strikes out swinging. Mike Tauchman singles to left center field. Gio Urshela doubles to deep left field. Mike Tauchman to third. Gleyber Torres grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Mike Brosseau. Mike Tauchman scores. Brett Gardner flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Rays 0.

Rays fifth. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging. Willy Adames walks. Manuel Margot walks. Willy Adames to second. Joey Wendle doubles to left field, advances to 3rd. Manuel Margot scores. Willy Adames scores. Mike Zunino walks. Mike Brosseau out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Mike Tauchman. Joey Wendle scores. Austin Meadows strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Yankees 2.

Yankees fifth. Luke Voit singles to left field. Mike Tauchman strikes out on a foul tip. Gio Urshela homers to left field. Luke Voit scores. Thairo Estrada pops out to shallow center field to Joey Wendle. Brett Gardner grounds out to first base to Mike Brosseau.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Rays 3.

Rays sixth. Yandy Diaz doubles. Brandon Lowe pinch-hitting for Jose Martinez. Brandon Lowe walks. Ji-Man Choi pinch-hitting for Hunter Renfroe. Ji-Man Choi lines out to deep left center field to Brett Gardner. Willy Adames called out on strikes. Manuel Margot singles to shallow center field. Brandon Lowe to third. Yandy Diaz scores. Joey Wendle singles to deep right field. Manuel Margot to third. Brandon Lowe scores. Mike Zunino homers to left field. Joey Wendle scores. Manuel Margot scores. Mike Brosseau doubles to left field. Austin Meadows flies out to left field to Mike Tauchman.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 8, Yankees 4.

Yankees sixth. Clint Frazier grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Ji-Man Choi. Erik Kratz grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Ji-Man Choi. Tyler Wade doubles to left field. Aaron Hicks walks. Luke Voit singles to right field. Aaron Hicks to third. Tyler Wade scores. Mike Tauchman grounds out to shallow infield, Mike Zunino to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 8, Yankees 5.

Rays ninth. Mike Brosseau walks. Austin Meadows flies out to shallow right field to Clint Frazier. Yandy Diaz homers to right field. Mike Brosseau scores. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging. Ji-Man Choi pops out to shortstop to Tyler Wade.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 10, Yankees 5.