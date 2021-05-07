Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MAY 7, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 21 Brayden Point 53 23 25 48 8 11 6 0 6 129 .178 F 18 Ondrej Palat 53 15 30 45 6 24 7 0 6 106 .142 D 77 Victor Hedman 53 9 35 44 7 28 1 0 2 134 .067 F 37 Yanni Gourde 53 17 18 35 9 30 2 0 4 109 .156 F 91 Steven Stamkos 38 17 17 34 4 16 10 0 1 91 .187 F 17 Alex Killorn 53 15 17 32 5 35 5 0 1 114 .132 F 20 Blake Coleman 52 13 17 30 15 33 1 1 3 112 .116 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 53 4 26 30 9 28 0 0 1 104 .038 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 47 9 13 22 5 10 1 2 3 72 .125 F 9 Tyler Johnson 52 8 14 22 2 16 2 0 1 72 .111 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 53 12 7 19 7 10 1 0 2 54 .222 D 81 Erik Cernak 43 5 13 18 14 36 0 0 0 82 .061 F 19 Barclay Goodrow 53 6 12 18 15 45 0 0 1 71 .085 F 14 Patrick Maroon 53 4 14 18 3 48 2 0 0 42 .095 F 79 Ross Colton 27 9 3 12 6 4 0 0 4 37 .243 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 49 4 8 12 15 14 0 0 0 83 .048 D 44 Jan Rutta 33 0 8 8 13 16 0 0 0 46 .000 F 92 Alexander Volkov 19 3 2 5 2 4 0 0 0 18 .167 D 52 Cal Foote 35 1 2 3 9 29 0 0 0 40 .025 D 2 Luke Schenn 36 1 2 3 2 34 0 0 0 39 .026 F 46 Gemel Smith 4 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 0 .000 F 60 Alex Barre-Boulet 13 2 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 22 .091 D 5 Andreas Borgman 7 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 67 Mitchell Stephens 5 0 1 1 -4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 58 David Savard 11 0 0 0 -4 0 0 0 0 17 .000 D 56 Ben Thomas 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 53 177 293 470 152 498 39 3 35 1606 .110 OPPONENT TOTALS 53 131 228 359 -175 510 28 2 15 1487 .088 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 40 2403 2.1 31 8 1 5 84 1172 0.928 0 4 0 35 Curtis McElhinney 11 659 2.91 4 5 2 1 32 265 0.879 0 0 2 33 Chris Gibson 2 112 2.65 1 1 0 0 5 40 0.875 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 53 3209 2.28 36 14 3 6 121 1477 .912 177 293 498 OPPONENT TOTALS 53 3209 3.04 17 29 7 3 161 1590 .890 131 228 510 More for youSportsFormer UConn star Gabby Williams placed on WNBA...By Paul DoyleSportsCIAC plans to hold outdoor track state championships,...By Dan Nowak