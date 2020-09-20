Tampa Bay-Baltimore Runs

Recommended Video:

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins flies out to right center field to Brett Phillips. Jose Iglesias doubles to deep left field. DJ Stewart walks. Ryan Mountcastle singles to right field. DJ Stewart to second. Jose Iglesias to third. Pedro Severino strikes out swinging. Chance Sisco hit by pitch. Ryan Mountcastle to second. DJ Stewart to third. Jose Iglesias scores. Hanser Alberto grounds out to third base, Mike Brosseau to Nate Lowe.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Orioles 1, Rays 0.

Rays third. Yoshi Tsutsugo homers to right field. Brandon Lowe singles to first base. Randy Arozarena flies out to right field to DJ Stewart. Nate Lowe grounds out to shallow infield. Brandon Lowe out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 1, Orioles 1.

Rays fifth. Michael Perez pops out to shortstop to Rio Ruiz. Yoshi Tsutsugo walks. Brandon Lowe flies out to left field to Austin Hays. Randy Arozarena homers to right field. Yoshi Tsutsugo scores. Nate Lowe grounds out to first base, Ryan Mountcastle to Jorge Lopez.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 1.