Tampa Bay 9, Houston 8

Tampa Bay Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 9 14 9 Totals 36 8 8 8 Sogard 2b 5 0 2 0 Springer cf 5 1 1 2 Meadows rf 5 2 2 2 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 Pham lf 5 1 2 1 Brantley dh 4 1 0 0 Choi 1b 4 2 2 2 Bregman ss 5 0 1 0 García cf 5 1 2 0 Alvarez lf 3 2 0 0 Adames ss 5 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 d'Arnaud c 5 1 3 4 Toro 3b 2 2 1 1 Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 0 1 2 Duffy 3b 3 2 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 2

Tampa Bay 011 201 310 — 9 Houston 011 121 101 — 8

E_Richards (1), Duffy (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Houston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Houston 11. 2B_Meadows (23), Choi (16), Chirinos (19). HR_Meadows (24), d'Arnaud (14), Springer (28), Altuve (25), Toro (1). SB_García (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Kittredge 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Richards 2 1-3 2 2 1 2 4 Roe H,20 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Poche BS,1-6 2-3 0 2 2 5 1 Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 2 De León W,1-0 1 1 1 0 1 1 Pagán S,15-22 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 3

Houston Greinke 5 2-3 6 5 5 1 8 Smith BS,0-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Devenski L,2-3 BS,0-1 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 Rondón 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Sneed 2 2 1 1 1 2

Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, De León pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_4:06. A_33,051 (41,168).