https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-8-L-A-Dodgers-7-15673173.php
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7
|Los Angeles
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|7
|15
|7
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|3
|4
|2
|Wendle pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|Arozarena dh
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Choi ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bellinger dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips pr-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Pollock cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Margot lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Meadows ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor lf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Los Angeles
|101
|011
|210
|—
|7
|Tampa Bay
|000
|113
|102
|—
|8
E_Taylor (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Pollock (1), Hernández (1), Turner (4), Taylor (1). HR_Turner (2), Seager (2), Arozarena (2), Renfroe (1), Lowe (3), Kiermaier (2). SB_Arozarena (0).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Urías
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Treinen
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Báez BS,0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Kolarek H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Graterol H,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen L,0-1 BS,0-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Yarbrough
|3
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Thompson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fairbanks
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Castillo
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Loup H,2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Anderson BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Curtiss W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Urías, Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Todd Tichenor.
T_4:10. A_11,441 (40,300).
