Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

E_Hernández (5). LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Hernández (16), Devers (23), Lowe (10). HR_Meadows (16), Zunino (15), Lowe (14). SB_Phillips (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Richards L,4-5 1 2-3 3 5 4 4 0 Workman 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Rios 2 0 0 0 1 2 Taylor 1 1 0 0 1 2 Andriese 2 2 3 3 1 5

Tampa Bay Hill W,6-2 5 3 1 1 5 5 Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 2 Springs 1 1 1 1 1 2 Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 2 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1

Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Hill (Devers), Richards (Arozarena), Andriese (Wendle). WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:31. A_9,088 (25,000).