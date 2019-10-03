https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-5-Oakland-1-14487881.php
Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1
|Tampa Bay
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|Díaz 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Wendle pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lowe ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau 2b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Choi ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|121
|010
|000
|—
|5
|Oakland
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Brosseau (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 9. HR_Díaz 2 (2), García (1), Pham (1). SB_Pham (1). SF_Laureano (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Morton W,1-0
|5
|5
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Castillo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Anderson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Pagán
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Manaea L,0-1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Petit
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Diekman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luzardo
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Manaea pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, Lance Barrett.
T_3:18. A_54,005 (46,765).
