TB_Bernard 2 run (Succop kick), 10:00. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:00. Key Plays: Vaughn 17 run; Brady 8 pass to Evans on 3rd-and-7; Brady 9 pass to Bernard on 3rd-and-2. Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 0.

TB_Vaughn 1 run (Succop kick), :25. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 4:00. Key Plays: Brady 13 pass to Gronkowski; Brady 17 pass to T.Johnson; Brady 16 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 14, Philadelphia 0.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 34, 9:16. Drive: 11 plays, 53 yards, 4:52. Key Plays: Brady 18 pass to Evans; Brady 13 pass to T.Johnson. Tampa Bay 17, Philadelphia 0.

Third Quarter

TB_Gronkowski 2 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:38. Drive: 5 plays, 48 yards, 2:57. Key Plays: Brady 22 pass to Bernard; Brady 17 pass to Evans on 3rd-and-3. Tampa Bay 24, Philadelphia 0.

TB_Evans 36 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 5:18. Drive: 1 play, 36 yards, 00:07. Key Play: Barrett 17 interception return to Philadelphia 36. Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 0.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 34 run (Elliott kick), 12:08. Drive: 2 plays, 65 yards, 00:40. Key Play: Hurts 31 pass to De.Smith. Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 7.

Phi_Gainwell 16 pass from Hurts (De.Smith pass from Hurts), 4:45. Drive: 10 plays, 93 yards, 4:16. Key Plays: Hurts 19 pass to De.Smith; Hurts 17 pass to Goedert; Hurts 20 pass to Gainwell on 3rd-and-6. Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15.

___

Phi TB FIRST DOWNS 14 23 Rushing 3 8 Passing 10 14 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-14 4-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-3 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 339 349 Total Plays 62 72 Avg Gain 5.5 4.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 95 106 Rushes 17 31 Avg per rush 5.588 3.419 NET YARDS PASSING 244 243 Sacked-Yds lost 2-14 4-28 Gross-Yds passing 258 271 Completed-Att. 23-43 29-37 Had Intercepted 2 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.422 5.927 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-1-1 6-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 6-42.0 7-48.714 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 92 48 Punt Returns 5-35 4-13 Kickoff Returns 3-57 1-18 Interceptions 0-0 2-17 PENALTIES-Yds 4-45 4-35 FUMBLES-Lost 3-1 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:57 33:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 8-39, B.Scott 1-34, Sanders 7-16, Gainwell 1-6. Tampa Bay, Vaughn 17-53, Bernard 13-44, Miller 1-9.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 23-43-2-258. Tampa Bay, Brady 29-37-0-271.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Goedert 6-92, Gainwell 5-49, Smith 4-60, Sanders 3-12, Watkins 2-35, Howard 1-7, Reagor 1-2, B.Scott 1-1. Tampa Bay, Evans 9-117, Bernard 5-39, Gronkowski 5-31, Brate 3-29, Johnson 2-30, Vaughn 2-9, Miller 1-8, Perriman 1-5, Howard 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Reagor 5-35. Tampa Bay, Darden 4-13.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, Gainwell 3-57. Tampa Bay, Darden 1-18.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Singleton 10-6-1, Harris 7-6-0, Edwards 4-2-0, Slay 4-1-0, Maddox 3-3-0, M.Williams 3-1-0, Bradley 3-0-0, McLeod 2-4-0, Epps 2-2-0, Nelson 2-2-0, Kerrigan 2-1-1.5, Barnett 1-3-.5, Cox 1-2-0, Ta.Jackson 1-0-0, Mailata 1-0-0, Hargrave 0-4-1, Avery 0-1-0, Malveaux 0-1-0, Ridgeway 0-1-0. Tampa Bay, Edwards 9-0-0, Dean 6-1-0, Whitehead 6-0-0, Davis 4-1-0, Winfield 3-2-1, White 3-2-0, David 2-0-0, Suh 1-1-0, McLendon 1-0-1, Tryon-Shoyinka 1-0-0, Minter 0-1-0, Vea 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, None. Tampa Bay, Barrett 1-17, Edwards 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Roy Ellison, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Greg Gautreaux, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay Kevin Stine.