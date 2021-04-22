Skip to main content
Sports

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 1

Columbus 1 0 0 1
Tampa Bay 0 1 2 3

First Period_1, Columbus, Jones 5 (Laine, Bjorkstrand), 9:36 (pp).

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Coleman 9 (Gourde), 14:51.

Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Palat 13 (Killorn), 8:14. 4, Tampa Bay, Coleman 10, 19:35 (en).

Shots on Goal_Columbus 6-9-10_25. Tampa Bay 5-8-15_28.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 1; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.

Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 6-12-2 (27 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, McElhinney 4-5-1 (25-24).

A_4,200 (19,092). T_2:23.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Libor Suchanek.

More for you