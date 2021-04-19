Skip to main content
Sports

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 2

Carolina 0 1 1 0 2
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 1 3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Killorn 12 (Johnson, Cirelli), 14:42.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Point 19 (Palat, Hedman), 2:08 (pp). 3, Carolina, Svechnikov 13 (Hamilton), 10:03 (pp).

Third Period_4, Carolina, Skjei 2, 1:08.

Overtime_5, Tampa Bay, Gourde 16, 2:50.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-8-9-2_27. Tampa Bay 9-16-8-3_36.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 1 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 5-1-1 (35 shots-33 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 26-7-1 (27-25).

A_0 (19,092). T_2:36.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Pierre Racicot.

