Sports

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 2
Detroit 0 1 0 1

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Coleman 13 (Goodrow), 0:16.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 3 (Coleman, Gourde), 1:09. 3, Detroit, Zadina 6 (Erne, Namestnikov), 13:37.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 19-17-6_42. Detroit 6-9-8_23.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Gibson 1-1-0 (23 shots-22 saves). Detroit, Bernier 9-11-1 (42-40).

A_0 (20,000). T_2:24.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Conor O'Donnell. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Bryan Pancich.

