Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Goodrow 1 (Gourde, Coleman), 0:16. 2, Tampa Bay, Gourde 2 (Shattenkirk, Goodrow), 4:09. 3, Columbus, Atkinson 3 (Werenski, Dubois), 5:48.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-11-4_22. Columbus 11-10-8_29.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Columbus 0 of 2.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 5-2-0 (29 shots-28 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 3-3-1 (22-20).
A_0 (18,819). T_2:22.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Devin Berg.
