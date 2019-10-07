https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-10-Houston-3-14499071.php
Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3
|Houston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|10
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Díaz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Duffy ph-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Brantley lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|García rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|R.Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|A.Díaz ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Houston
|100
|002
|000
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|031
|401
|10x
|—
|10
E_Bregman (1), Y.Díaz (1). DP_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Houston 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Altuve (2), Alvarez (2), Adames (1), Meadows (2). HR_Altuve (2), Kiermaier (1), Choi (1), Lowe (1), Adames (1). SF_d'Arnaud (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Greinke L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|5
|Rondón
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Miley
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Smith
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Morton W,2-0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Roe
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|McKay
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poche
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rondón pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
HBP_Greinke (d'Arnaud).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, James Hoye; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, D.J. Reyburn; Right, Bruce Dreckman; Left, John Tumpane.
T_3:37. A_32,251 (25,025).
