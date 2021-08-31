Tailgaters cautiously optimistic but wary as season starts STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Aug. 31, 2021 Updated: Aug. 31, 2021 3:33 a.m.
Hector Amezquita grills sausages while tailgating outside of the Rose Bowl before an NCAA college football game between the Hawaii Warriors and the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif.
FILE - Mississippi fans cheer as the team walks through the Grove before an NCAA college football game against Wofford at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., in this Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, file photo. The return of tailgating is great news for the scores of fans who consider that a vital part of the college football experience. Ole Miss bills itself as the school that offers "the most iconic tailgating in college athletics" with fans flocking to The Grove, a 10-acre plot on the center of campus.
This usually is the time of year that Mississippi alumnus Sid Seal is putting the final plans in place for the pregame tailgate parties he has organized for the last two decades.
Ole Miss bills itself as the school that offers “the most iconic tailgating in college athletics” with fans flocking to The Grove, a 10-acre plot on the center of campus. Seal is looking forward to getting back to that this fall after the pandemic all but halted tailgating last season.