TCU 69, Houston Baptist 45
Recommended Video:
Gomes 1-1 0-0 2, Janacek 4-11 0-0 10, Pierre 2-7 0-0 4, Castro 5-13 2-2 13, Dalton 3-7 0-0 6, Iyeyemi 2-5 4-5 8, Tse 0-6 0-0 0, Boothman 0-3 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie 1-2 0-0 2, Charles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 6-7 45.
Easley 4-7 0-0 9, O'Bannon 3-8 4-5 11, Samuel 2-3 2-2 6, Farabello 2-6 0-0 6, Miles 6-12 0-0 13, Fuller 4-8 0-2 8, Pearson 1-4 0-2 2, Smith 3-6 0-0 6, Todd 3-5 0-0 8, Lampkin 0-1 0-2 0, Frank 0-1 0-0 0, Aschieris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 6-13 69.
Halftime_TCU 38-16. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 3-13 (Janacek 2-7, Castro 1-1, Dalton 0-1, Pierre 0-1, Tse 0-1, Boothman 0-2), TCU 7-26 (Todd 2-3, Farabello 2-5, Easley 1-3, Miles 1-3, O'Bannon 1-4, Frank 0-1, Pearson 0-2, Smith 0-2, Fuller 0-3). Rebounds_Houston Baptist 30 (Castro 10), TCU 39 (Samuel 10). Assists_Houston Baptist 11 (Pierre 3), TCU 15 (Miles 5). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 9, TCU 13.