Syracuse uses third-quarter blitz, beats Boston College 21-6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader scored on long runs and Courtney Jackson ran back a punt 66 yards for another score as Syracuse scored three touchdowns in a five-minute span in the third quarter to defeat Boston College 21-6 on Saturday.

The Orange (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 3-0 at halftime and were held in check until midway through the third quarter when they broke through to take control and hand the Eagles (4-4, 0-4 ACC) their fourth straight loss.

Tucker, the nation's leading rusher, rushed for a career high 207 yards and a school-record seventh straight 100-yard game. He scored on a 51-yard run to give the Orange a 7-6 lead midway through the third.

Just a little more than three minutes later, Shrader registered his 13th rushing touchdown of the season with a 48-run scamper down the right sideline.

Less than two minutes later, Jackson snagged a line-drive punt and took it down the left sideline for 66 yards.

Syracuse's defense sacked BC quarterbacks Dennis Grosel and Emmett Morehead five times and held the Eagles to 251 yards.

Shrader, who rushed for 174 yards against Virginia Tech a week ago, had 78 yards rushing and was 5 of 14 passing for 65 yards.

Grosel and Morehead, a true freshman seeing the first action of his career, combined to go 15 of 32 for 180 yards.

Both teams struggled on offense in the first half. Connor Lytton's 31-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter was all both teams could manage in the first 30 minutes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles continue to struggle on offense and neither Grosel nor Morehead provided the answer against a tough Syracuse defense. The Eagles have scored scored just 40 points in four straight losses.

Syracuse: The Orange's best offense is to keep handing the ball off to Tucker. Defenses know it's coming but can't stop him. Shrader was held in check much of the game but is able to break long runs when Syracuse needs them.

UP NEXT

Boston College hosts Virginia Tech next Friday night.

Syracuse has a bye week before traveling to Louisville on Nov. 13.

___

