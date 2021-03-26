Syracuse's glue -- forward-turned-center Marek Dolezaj

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has seen a thing or two in his 45 seasons at his alma mater, and he's normally somewhat reserved in heaping excessive praise on his players. He's made an exception for senior Marek Dolezaj.
“He’s by far the most valuable player on our team. It’s not even close. He’s just a tremendous player,” Boeheim said. “It’s hard to even — you can’t even look at the stat sheet because his importance is so much more. I mean, he has a good stat sheet, but his importance to our team is so much.”