Suspension lifted on boxer who planted kiss on reporter

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials have agreed to lift the suspension of a Bulgarian boxer who kissed a reporter without her consent during a post-fight interview after he completed a sexual harassment course and paid a $2,500 fine.

The California State Athletic Commission voted unanimously Monday to allow Kubrat Pulev to reapply for his license with the caveat that future offenses would result in a lifetime ban from fighting in North America.

Pulev was suspended in March after he grabbed Jenny Ravalo's head in his hands and planted a kiss on her lips following his knockout of Bogdan Dinu.

He apologized to Ravalo. He said it was not sexual but an emotional reaction to his victory.

Ravalo said that's not OK. She said she has been cyber-bullied by thousands for speaking up.