Suns have 2 double-doubles, hold off Dream 65-59

ATLANTA (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Alyssa Thomas also had a double-double and the Connecticut Sun turned back the Atlanta Dream 65-59 on Sunday.

Thomas, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds, ended a three-minute dry spell with a jumper to that put the Sun up 59-57 with 3½ minutes to play and start a 9-0 run. She added a free throw at the 2:18 mark and Jones hit a 3 off a Thomas assist and Courtney Williams hit a 17-foot to make it 65-57 with 34 seconds to go.

Tiffany Hayes made a layup with 28.1 seconds left, the first basket for Atlanta since Alex Bentley tied the game at 57 at the 6:07 mark. The Dream missed seven shots and three turnovers in that decisive stretch.

Williams added 13 points for Connecticut (5-1), which has the best record in the league. The Sun made 7 of 10 shots for a 16-4 lead to start the game. It was 26-13 after one quarter before Atlanta slowly battled back.

Hayes and Brittney Sykes had 14 points each for the Dream (1-4).