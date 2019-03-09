Suarez, McDowell called to NASCAR hauler after fight

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell were summoned to the NASCAR hauler after they were involved in a post-qualifying fight before practice Saturday for the Cup Series race at ISM Raceway.

Suarez was upset that McDowell impeded his fastest qualifying lap, stalking after him after both were eliminated in the first qualifying session Friday. Suarez then hopped a concrete barrier and got into a scuffle with McDowell, spinning and throwing him to the ground.

It took several crew members to separate the drivers.

Suarez and McDowell downplayed the morning meeting with NASCAR officials, saying they just wanted to ensure no retaliation would take place during Sunday's race.

___

Full AP NASCAR coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NASCAR