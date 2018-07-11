Stroman sharp as Blue Jays knock Braves out of NL East lead

























































Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close Image 1 of 15 Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak hits a home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak hits a home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 2 of 15 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 3 of 15 Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis tosses to second for the force out of Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis tosses to second for the force out of Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 4 of 15 Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 5 of 15 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 6 of 15 Atlanta Braves All-Star Freddie Freeman is presented his All-Star jersey by his wife, Chelsea, and son Charlie before the Braves played the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less Atlanta Braves All-Star Freddie Freeman is presented his All-Star jersey by his wife, Chelsea, and son Charlie before the Braves played the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in ... more Photo: Curtis Compton, AP Image 7 of 15 Atlanta Braves All-Stars, from left, Freddie Freeman with his wife, Chelsea, and son Charlie; Nick Markakis with his parents, Dennis and Mary Lou Markakis; Ozzie Albies with former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones, and Mike Foltynewicz with his wife, Brittany, and son Jett are presented their All-Star jerseys before the Braves played the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less Atlanta Braves All-Stars, from left, Freddie Freeman with his wife, Chelsea, and son Charlie; Nick Markakis with his parents, Dennis and Mary Lou Markakis; Ozzie Albies with former Braves outfielder Andruw ... more Photo: Curtis Compton, AP Image 8 of 15 Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies slides into second base, beating the tag of Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Yangervis Solarte for a stolen base during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. less Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies slides into second base, beating the tag of Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Yangervis Solarte for a stolen base during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, ... more Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 9 of 15 Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies watches his bunt single during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies watches his bunt single during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 10 of 15 Toronto Blue Jays' Russell Martin walks through the dugout after scoring during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Toronto Blue Jays' Russell Martin walks through the dugout after scoring during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 11 of 15 Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Tyler Clippard celebrates with catcher Russell Martin at the end of the team's 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Tyler Clippard celebrates with catcher Russell Martin at the end of the team's 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 12 of 15 Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Tyler Clippard delivers in the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. The Blue Jays won 6-2. Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Tyler Clippard delivers in the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. The Blue Jays won 6-2. Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 13 of 15 Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates after scoring a run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates after scoring a run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 14 of 15 Toronto Blue Jays' Russell Martin swings for an RBI single during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Toronto Blue Jays' Russell Martin swings for an RBI single during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 15 of 15 Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar (11) slides in to score in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar (11) slides in to score in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Stroman sharp as Blue Jays knock Braves out of NL East lead 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — A rejuvenated Marcus Stroman outlasted Julio Teheran by forcing the Braves to consistently hit grounders.

Toronto's batters did their part in a decisive eighth inning.

Russell Martin's sharp single in Toronto's five-run eighth drove in the go-ahead run, Stroman pitched seven strong innings, and the Blue Jays beat Atlanta 6-2 on Tuesday night to knock the Braves out of first place.

Stroman (2-6) frustrated the Braves by mixing his cutter and slider and recording 14 of his 21 outs on the ground.

"When I'm pairing the cutter and slider it makes it pretty hard on the hitters," Stroman said.

Stroman said he has felt strong since returning from the disabled list on June 23. The Blue Jays have won three of his four starts since he missed six weeks with right shoulder fatigue.

"It was an outstanding effort," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "It doesn't surprise me. I think he has rounded back into shape the way we've seen him so many times."

Stroman gave up one run and six hits with two walks in seven innings.

The Braves, who have lost six of their last seven, fell to second in the NL East after beginning the day tied with Philadelphia for the lead. The Phillies beat the Mets 7-3. Atlanta held at least a share of first since May 30.

Toronto was limited to three hits through seven innings by Teheran and Jesse Biddle, and the game was tied 1-1. The Blue Jays broke out with five hits off A.J. Minter (3-2) and Shane Carle in the eighth.

Aledmys Diaz doubled in two runs before scoring on a double by Devon Travis. Kevin Pillar had a run-scoring single in the big inning, which opened with a fielding error by Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson on Yangervis Solarte's grounder.

Teheran stranded two baserunners in each of the first two innings before giving up Justin Smoak's 13th homer with one out in the third.

Toronto protected the 1-0 lead until the sixth. Kurt Suzuki's single off Stroman (2-6) drove in Ozzie Albies, who opened the inning with a bunt single.

Teheran allowed one run and three hits with three walks in 6 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Josh Donaldson, on the DL since May 29 with tightness in his left calf, has resumed baseball activities. ... Gibbons said he couldn't confirm reports that top prospect 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could be promoted to Triple-A Buffalo when he returns from a minor left knee injury. ... RHP Aaron Sanchez (right index finger) threw in the outfield with no issues and will next advance to throwing off a mound. ... RHP Ryan Tepera (right elbow inflammation) threw off a mound.

Braves: OF Ronald Acuna was 0 for 4 after being held out of the lineup two straight days with left groin tightness. ... RHP Brandon McCarthy (right knee tendinitis) is "not coming around like we hoped right now," said manager Brian Snitker. McCarthy was placed on the 10-day DL on June 28.

NO RELIEF

Minter gave up four runs, three earned, while recording only one out.

"I just felt I didn't have my A-plus stuff," said Minter after seeing his ERA climb from 2.68 to 3.38. "I think I made a couple bad 0-2 pitches and 1-2 pitches. ... They made me pay for it so you have to tip your cap to them."

FLASHBACK

Stroman earned his second win in Atlanta in two seasons. He threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings and hit his first career homer in a 9-0 win over the Braves on May 18, 2017.

This time, he singled in his first at-bat in the second, clearing enjoying the opportunity to swing the bat. "I'm just trying to be aggressive in the box," he said.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Sam Gaviglio is 2-1 with a 4.91 ERA in five career interleague games, including four starts, entering Wednesday night's game against the Braves.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz will start on regular rest against the Blue Jays. There was consideration of pushing back the start, but additional rest might have left Foltynewicz unable to participate in his first All-Star game on July 17.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball