Strasburg exits with tight shoulder, Giants beat Nats 9-5

















WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasberg exited after two innings because of tightness in his right shoulder, and the San Francisco Giants rapped eight extra-base hits to beat Washington 9-5 Friday night.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg also had some inflammation in his pitching shoulder. Strasberg will have an MRI on Saturday, and there is no timetable for his next outing.

Strasburg (6-6) gave up three runs and five hits.

Andrew McCutchen and Gorkys Hernandez homered for San Francisco. The Giants squandered most of an early 5-0 lead and led 6-5 before Pablo Sandoval, pinch-hitter Evan Longoria and Hunter Pence drove in runs in the seventh.

McCutchen's solo home run in the first inning was his third in five games and he later singled. The Giants got 15 hits, including Brandon Crawford's two doubles.

Reyes Moronta (2-0) got two outs for the win.

Rookie Juan Soto hit a two-run homer, his third in 17 games, in the Washington fourth. Bryce Harper's two-run single in the fifth pulled the Nationals within 6-4.

Staked to the early lead, Giants rookie Andrew Suarez couldn't finish the fifth and was lifted in favor of Moronta after Harper's hit. Suarez allowed four runs on six hits in his ninth start.

Matt Adams' pinch-hit single in the sixth pulled Washington within 6-5.

In the second inning, the first four Giants went double-single-double-single off Strasburg, with Alan Hanson and Hunter Pence driving in runs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (right elbow inflammation) and RHP Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder tightness) threw bullpen sessions. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Samardzija will throw one more bullpen and then throw to hitters or make a rehab start. Cueto said he would like to throw two more bullpens and then a batting practice.

Nationals: OF Adam Eaton (left ankle surgery) is close to being activated. He went through a full pregame workout with the team and could be in Saturday's lineup. . 2B Daniel Murphy (right knee surgery) continues his rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg. "We want to get him comfortable playing maybe three or four games in a row, so we'll just see," manager Dave Martinez said.

UP NEXT

Giants: Rookie RHP Dereck Rodriguez (1-0, 1.93) makes his second major league start. Rodriguez is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez, who finished his playing career with the Nationals.

Nationals: LHP Gio Gonzalez (6-2, 2.27) is 5-5 with a 3.21 ERA in 13 career starts against the Giants.