Sticker holds onto lead after Round 3 at Regions Tradition

Steve Stricker chips up to the first green during the third round of the Regions Tradition Champions Tour golf tournament, Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Steve Stricker birdied the final hole for a 2-under 70 and held onto the lead Saturday after three rounds at the Regions Tradition, with Bernhard Langer among three players two strokes back.

Stricker heads into the final round of the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors at 14-under 202. He was 1 over on the front nine on Greystone's Founders Course after his first bogey of the Tradition but birdied all three par 5s on the back nine.

Langer, who won the Tradition in 2016 and 2017, shot a 68. David Toms had a 70 and Billy Andrade a 69 for the three-way tie for second.

Tom Byrum and Paul Goydos were three shots back. Byrum shot a 66 and Goydos a 69.

Stricker is seeking his fourth PGA Tour Champions win and first senior major after tying for second at the Tradition last year.

