Stewarts scores career-high 26; Binghamton beats Maine 78-66

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Caleb Stewart had a career-high 26 points to go with 11 rebounds as Binghamton pulled away in the last five minutes to beat Maine 78-66 on Saturday.

Stewart had five points in the Bearcats' 14-4 closing run, and made a free throw with 19.1 seconds left for his 1,000th career point. Stewart scored a previous career-best 22 points in an 85-79 loss against UMass Lowell on Wednesday night.

Sam Sessoms scored 14 points and J.C. Show added 11 for Binghamton (6-15, 2-4 America East Conference), which snapped a four-game skid.

Vilgot Larsson had 14 points to lead Maine (3-18, 1-5). Andrew Fleming and Isaiah White added 12 points apiece.

Timmy Rose, Sessoms, Everson Davis, and Show hit consecutive 3-pointers during a 22-10 surge to give the Bearcats a 64-59 lead with 6:10 left. Terion Moss' 3 pulled the Black Bears to 64-62 with 5:44 remaining.