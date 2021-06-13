Stevenson beats Nakathila to claim WBO jr. lightweight belt W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 12:12 a.m.
1 of10 Jeremiah Nakathila, of Namibia, left, fights Shakur Stevenson in a WBO interim junior lightweight title fight Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Shakur Stevenson, left, and Jeremiah Nakathila, of Namibia, embrace after Stevenson won thier WBO interim junior lightweight title fight Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Shakur Stevenson hits Jeremiah Nakathila, of Namibia, in a WBO interim junior lightweight title fight Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Shakur Stevenson hits Jeremiah Nakathila, of Namibia, in a WBO interim junior lightweight title fight Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 Shakur Stevenson holds up the belt after defeating Jeremiah Nakathila in a WBO interim junior lightweight title fight Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Shakur Stevenson hits Jeremiah Nakathila, of Namibia, in a WBO interim junior lightweight title fight Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Shakur Stevenson hits Jeremiah Nakathila, of Namibia, in a WBO interim junior lightweight title fight Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Jeremiah Nakathila, of Namibia, hits Shakur Stevenson in a WBO interim junior lightweight title fight Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson unanimously outpointed Jeremiah Nakathila to take the vacant WBO interim junior lightweight title.
In what was billed as a battle of the organization’s top two contenders, Nakathila looked anything but a top contender, with the 23-year-old Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) dominating from the outset in his third bout at 130 pounds.