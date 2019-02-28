Stevens, Penn State have easy time with No. 17 Maryland

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, and Penn State had an easy time with No. 17 Maryland in a 78-61 win on Wednesday night.

Myles Dread had 17 points and Myreon Jones added 10 for the Nittany Lions (12-16, 5-12 Big Ten), who led for all but 51 seconds to win their third in a row.

Anthony Cowan Jr. led Maryland (21-8, 12-6) with 15 points, and Aaron Wiggins chipped in 11.

The Nittany Lions took control in the first half with possibly their best 20 minutes of play since they won the NIT last season. They forced eight turnovers, turned them into 12 points and took the lead for good with a 13-2 run that broke a 3-3 tie less than two minutes in.

Dread was 3 for 6 from beyond the arc in the half while Josh Reaves and Myreon Jones added back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 1:36. John Harrar made a layup, drew a foul and hit his free throw to give Penn State a 42-20 lead at halftime.

Penn State led by 29 at one point in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terps will be glad to be done with their road schedule. They went just 5-5 as the visitors and were outscored by double digits three times.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions are looking more like the team many thought they'd be earlier in the season. They hadn't won three straight regular-season games in over a year.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts No. 9 Michigan on Sunday.

Penn State: Visits No. 19 Wisconsin on Sunday.

