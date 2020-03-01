Stephen F. Austin clinches outright Southland title

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Stephen F. Austin beat Lamar 95-76 to clinch the outright Southland Conference title on Saturday.

The victory also extended the Lumberjacks' win streak to 13 games.

Cameron Johnson had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (26-3, 17-1). Roti Ware added 12 points as did John Comeaux. Gavin Kensmil had 11 points and nine rebounds and Nathan Bain 10 points and five assists.

T.J. Atwood had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (16-14, 10-9), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Davion Buster added 16 points, V.J. Holmes had 14 and Avery Sullivan and Anderson Kopp 13 each.

Stephen F. Austin also defeated Lamar 70-62 on Jan. 25.

Stephen F. Austin faces Abilene Christian on the road on Tuesday. Lamar finishes the regular season against McNeese State at home next Saturday.

