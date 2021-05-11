Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left, moments after missing from deep, and scored 36 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz 119-116 on Monday night to keep hold of the eighth seed in the playoff race.
Jordan Poole's Curry-like 52-footer at the third-quarter buzzer went to replay review and stood, giving Golden State an 89-75 lead and serious momentum going into the final 12 minutes before Utah's furious comeback effort in the closing minutes.