Stephen Curry has career-high 62, Warriors beat Blazers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry let it fly from way out under pressure with a minute-plus left for another perfect swish on the way to a career-high 62 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Portland 137-122 on Sunday night to split the two-game set with the Trail Blazers.

Curry had the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season, finishing 18 for 31 and 8 of 16 on 3-pointers after beginning with a 21-point first quarter. He had his 10th career 30-point half to help the Warriors take a 66-54 at the break.

One small blemish in his brilliant night: Curry had his streak of free throws snapped at a franchise-record 80 in the first. The run dated to March 29, 2019, vs. Memphis. Against Portland, he made a career-high 18 on 19 attempts.

Damian Lillard scored 32 points for Portland, and CJ McCollum added 28. McCollum shot 2 for 8 from deep after his 25 3-pointers over the initial five games left him and Curry as the only players to ever do so.

After Portland’s 25-point win Friday night, the Warriors were embarrassed and determined to be more aggressive and defend better after the Blazers came out firing to finish 20 of 43 from deep — and they looked more energetic on the defensive end. Portland shot 14 of 43 on 3s Sunday.

Curry did it all on the other end. When he sat down for good in the waning seconds and received hugs from teammates, the piped in crowd noise seemed extra loud in an arena devoid of real fans.

Draymond Green had eight assists and scored one point playing his second game of the season with his minutes increased from just below 18 to 28. Green is still finding his wind. His return Friday marked his first game since Feb. 27 against the Lakers and a stretch of 309 days. He had been sidelined the first four games by a right foot injury after being delayed starting training camp because he had the coronavirus.

Warriors No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman had 12 points, a career-best 11 rebounds and two blocks. He took a flagrant foul from McCollum in the third.

Lillard and Green received a double-technical at the 5:06 mark of the first quarter.

LILLARD VS. WARRIORS

Lillard, who became just the second Portland player joining Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler to reach 15,000 points Friday night, is at his best against the Warriors.

Lillard has scored at least 29 points in seven straight games against the Warriors and has made at least five 3-pointers in six of those games.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: F Rodney Hood didn't play after he strained his left quadriceps Friday night and played just five minutes. ... McCollum had five assists, nine rebounds and two steals.

Warriors: Curry's previous career high was 54 points on Feb. 27, 2013, at New York's Madison Square Garden. ... Curry scored 20 or more in a quarter for the 27th time in his career. ... Golden State went 13 for 34 from deep after making just 7 of 35 from 3-point range Friday. ... Andrew Wiggins has scored in double figures every game so far.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.

Warriors: Hosts Sacramento on Monday night.

