Stephen Curry back in full practice mode for Warriors
Janie Mccauley, Ap Sports Writer
Updated 12:29 am, Friday, April 27, 2018
FILE - In this April 19, 2018 file photo, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. Curry has been cleared to take part in modified practices but will be out at least one more week with a left knee injury. The Warriors said Curry was examined by the team's medical staff Friday and is making progress in recovering from the grade 2 left MCL sprain that has sidelined him since March 23. less
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee watches as Stephen Curry, center, jokes with Zaza Pachulia, right, during the second half of Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Thursday, April 19, 2018. Golden State won 110-97. less
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry warms up prior to Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Photo: Ben Margot, AP
FILE - This March 6, 2018 file photo shows Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Oakland, Calif. Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Monday, April 23, that it has struck a deal with the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard to produce television, film and possibly gaming projects. less
Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP
Curry's pregame routine involves running through the tunnel from the locker room to the court.
The fans go wild and the brisk run gets his heart rate pumping and ready for warmup. Here Curry (30) runs through the tunnel ahead of an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors the Utah Jazz at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Monday, April 10, 2017. The Jazz defeated the Warriors 105-99. less
Photo: Gabrielle Lurie, The Chronicle
Curry's pregame routine involves running through the tunnel from the locker room to the court.
Curry runs out to the court before warmup with his shoelaces untied.
Guess he's not worried about tripping over his laces.
Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images
He then ties his shoes on the bench prior to warmup.
Here Curry ties his shoe prior to warming up before Warriors play Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of NBA Western Conference 1st Round Playoffs at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, April 22, 2017. less
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
Curry's long tunnel shot is a Warriors fan favorite.
Stephen Curry (30) attempts his signature tunnel shot as fans gather by the dozens over the team entrance at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, October 21, 2016. less
Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez, The Chronicle
Curry signs autographs after warmup.
Here Curry (30) signs autographs for fans after warming up before Golden State Warriors played the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday, May 8, 2017, in Game 4 of the 2017 Western Conference Semifinals. The Warriors lead the series 3-0. less
Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez, The Chronicle
Steph and Ayesha have matching tattoos. Before each game, they both touch them.
"It signifies that the past is behind us, and the future is a promise and so we stay right in the middle, in the present, Steph explained the tattoos' meaning to Parents
magazine. "I do like a little sign and I smack my tattoo and she does the same right before the game."
Curry shouts out "Lock in!" to his more than 9 million fans on Twitter before every game.
"He has delivered the same message since the Warriors visited the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 7, 2012, when he 'locked in' ... before tip-off," according to Sports Illustrated
.
Photo: Twitter Screen Grab / @StephenCurry30
During games, Curry frequently bites his nails on the bench.
"I bite my nails,” Curry told the Press Democrat
in 2015. "My mom, at first when I was growing up, used to threaten to like put hot sauce or something crazy on. Like there’s some kind of liquid you can put on there that tastes terrible. I’ve been threatened with that. And my wife does it now. But it’s never gotten to that point."
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
"I bite my nails,” Curry told the Press Democrat
Curry almost always chews on his guard during free throw shots.
"Some fan studied it," Curry told Sports Illustrated
in 2016. "He said I shoot 2% better on free throws with it out. And I think he's right. Because when I shoot a free throw with it in, I always go, Whoa, that's weird. It's where it's supposed to be."
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
"Some fan studied it," Curry told Sports Illustrated
You can also see Curry tapping his chest and pointing to the sky after three pointers.
Curry started this tradition in college with his mom. "Every time after the national anthem stopped, I’d find her in the stands whenever she came to my game and we’d do the sign to each other," he told the San Jose Mercury News. "Basically means ‘have a heart for God.’ It keeps the perspective for me why I play the game and where my strength comes from.
I started to do it just to her and then it became a thing after I made it. After each play, after I made a shot." less
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
And most famously, Steph chews on his mouth guard.
Many pros wear these protective plastic mouth pieces. Curry likes to chew on his. Here he is gnawing on his mouth guard during the first half of an NBA basketball game at the Toyota Center, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Houston. less
Photo: Karen Warren, Houston Chronicle
Curry is often seen on the sidelines with a towel over his head.
Many athletes do this to cool down and soak up sweat, and Curry is often caught on camera with a towel draped over his head. Here he is smiling during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, Monday, March 2, 2015, in New York. less
Photo: Kathy Willens, Associated Press
Sometimes Curry hides his face in his towel.
Here Curry sits on the bench with a towel over his head late in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Friday, Jan. 16, 2015. Oklahoma City won 127-115. less
Photo: Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry resumed full practice with contact and could play for the defending champion Golden State Warriors as soon as Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Saturday night against New Orleans.
Curry looked strong as he practiced Thursday wearing a protective brace over his sprained left knee, which has sidelined him since the injury March 23 — the same day he returned from a six-game absence because of a hurt right ankle.
Coach Steve Kerr is calling Curry questionable for Saturday. That could change if the two-time NBA MVP still feels fine Friday and is fine after one more day of full practice before the Pelicans visit Oracle Arena to begin the best-of-seven series.
"Steph practiced at 100 percent, he did everything, he looked good," Kerr said. "What we have to do is see how his body responds the rest of the day, put him through another practice tomorrow. I think he needs to string together two good days but it was very positive today. ... I think it's been coming along pretty well. When we were in San Antonio and I was asked a question about how he was doing, I think I was able to give an answer, 'He's doing great but we haven't ramped him up yet.' I think today was an important day because it's the first time he's actually gone live action and he was allowed to go through practice. And he appears fine."
Curry went through his usual shooting work with Kevin Durant from various spots after practice, cutting and exhibiting his fancy footwork and dribbling skills. The Warriors have played well without their floor leader, eliminating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the first-round series with a 99-91 win Tuesday night.
The Pelicans will present a different, faster pace for the Warriors, so getting Curry back to push the ball and direct the offense would be important. Andre Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, started in the first round in his place while Quinn Cook handled point guard duties late in the regular season with Curry out.
"We're excited. I know he's very eager to play," said Klay Thompson. "He's a competitor, so sitting out I know kills him. We can't wait for him to get back whenever that is."
