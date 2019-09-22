Steelers-49ers Stats
|Pittsburgh
|6
|0
|7
|7—20
|San Francisco
|0
|3
|14
|7—24
|First Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 46, 11:47.
Pit_FG Boswell 26, 2:04.
|Second Quarter
SF_FG Gould 24, 6:45.
|Third Quarter
SF_Wilson 1 run (Gould kick), 9:17.
Pit_Smith-Schuster 76 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 5:42.
SF_Wilson 4 run (Gould kick), :56.
|Fourth Quarter
Pit_D.Johnson 39 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 10:22.
SF_Pettis 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 1:15.
A_69,439.
___
|Pit
|SF
|First downs
|11
|26
|Total Net Yards
|239
|436
|Rushes-yards
|22-79
|40-168
|Passing
|160
|268
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|5-53
|Kickoff Returns
|2-42
|2-48
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-21
|1-4
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-27-1
|23-32-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|1-9
|Punts
|6-52.3
|3-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|4-3
|Penalties-Yards
|6-42
|5-71
|Time of Possession
|23:43
|36:17
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 13-43, Rudolph 4-15, Holton 1-9, D.Johnson 1-6, Snell 3-6. San Francisco, Mostert 12-79, Breida 14-68, Wilson 8-18, Garoppolo 6-3.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Rudolph 14-27-1-174. San Francisco, Garoppolo 23-32-2-277.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Conner 4-14, Smith-Schuster 3-81, D.Johnson 3-52, Washington 2-14, McDonald 1-10, Grimble 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-57, Pettis 4-20, Juszczyk 3-51, Samuel 3-44, Goodwin 2-41, James 2-22, Breida 2-20, Bourne 1-22.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.