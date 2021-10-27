Ehlers' 2 late goals powers Winnipeg past Ducks 4-3 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Oct. 27, 2021 Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 1:25 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice 19 seconds apart in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.
The Jets trailed 3-2 late in the third period before Ehlers tied it with 1:20 remaining after a scramble following a faceoff deep in the offensive zone. He then scored the winner with 1:01 with a shot from the right faceoff circle.