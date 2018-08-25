Starter Sam? Darnold solid again, Jets lose to Giants 22-16

Starter Sam? Darnold solid again, Jets lose to Giants 22-16

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sam Darnold led the New York Jets on two touchdown drives, moving closer to securing the starting quarterback job in a 22-16 loss to the New York Giants on Friday night.

The No. 3 overall draft pick made his second consecutive start, finishing 8 of 16 for 86 yards — including a 12-yard touchdown pass to Terrelle Pryor.

Darnold is competing with Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown for the Jets' starting job, but the rookie is being given every chance to be under center when New York opens the regular season at Detroit on Sept. 10.

Bridgewater came in on the Jets' second offensive possession of the second half, while McCown never played. Bridgewater was 11 of 15 for 104 yards.

Darnold got off to a solid start, leading an 11-play, 75-yard drive on the Jets' opening series that was capped by Bilal Powell's 10-yard touchdown run.

Darnold converted two third-and-long plays during the possession, first with a 13-yard completion to Neal Sterling. On third-and-13 from the Giants 35, Darnold showed off his scrambling ability by scooting to his left and zipping upfield for 14 yards.

After Darnold's 11-yard completion to Robby Anderson, Powell ran off left tackle and was untouched into the end zone to give the Jets (1-2) an early 7-0 lead.

Darnold's second series went nowhere, hurt in large part by a false start penalty on tight end Eric Tomlinson.

Hunter Sharp took Lachlan Edwards' punt from 55 yards out and zig-zagged a bit on his way to the end zone to tie it at 7 with 3:52 left in the opening quarter.

JUST FOR KICKS

Aldrick Rosas kicked field goals of 48, 40, 27 and 21 yards to give the Giants a 19-13 lead into halftime.

The third field goal came after Trenton Cannon fumbled a kickoff when he was hit by Ray-Ray Armstrong, and Jerell Adams recovered for the Giants (2-1).

STARTERS

The Giants' starters played just the first two quarters, with Eli Manning going 17 of 23 for 188 yards in what was likely his final tuneup before the regular season. Sterling Shepard had seven catches for 78 yards.

The backups opened the second half to face the Jets, who left their starters on both sides of the ball in for much of the third quarter.

BIG SWING

Manning connected with Cody Latimer on a 54-yard pass on first down late in the first quarter to put the Giants at the Jets 6.

Jonathan Stewart took the handoff on the next play and was met by Avery Williamson, who ripped the ball out of the running back's hands. Leonard Williams scooped up the fumble and returned it 39 yards to the Giants 47.

Four plays later, Darnold completed a 16-yard pass to Quincy Enunwa on third-and-6 from the 28. Darnold then found Pryor, making his preseason debut for the Jets, for 12 yards and a touchdown to give the Jets the lead 56 seconds into the second quarter.

Taylor Bertolet made the extra point, but it was negated by Jonotthan Harrison's false start — and Bertolet missed the re-kick.

SITTING OUT

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, taken a spot ahead of Darnold, returned to practice this week on a limited basis for the first time since suffering a mild hamstring strain nine days earlier but sat out.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was a full participant in practice, but also didn't play as he continues to work his way back after breaking his ankle last October.

ANTHEM

There were no displays of protest by either the Jets or Giants, with both teams standing on the sideline for the anthem.

SLOPPY

The Jets were called for 13 penalties, costing them 108 yards. The Giants were called for six for 50.

INJURIES

Giants: Starting TE Evan Engram left with 5:21 left in the second quarter with a concussion. He was sandwiched by Williamson and Darron Lee after catching a 6-yard pass at the Jets 24. The ball came loose at the end of the play and was ruled a fumble, but the call was overturned after a video review. ... Backup TE Rhett Ellison left in the second quarter with an eye injury.

Jets: CB Rashard Robinson left early in the fourth quarter with a hip injury.

UP NEXT

Giants: home vs. New England next Thursday night.

Jets: at Philadelphia next Thursday night.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL