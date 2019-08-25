Starlin Castro helps Marlins rally past Phillies 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Starlin Castro's two-run double in the sixth inning capped a comeback by the Miami Marlins, who rallied against Aaron Nola to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Sunday.

Four Miami pitchers combined on a four-hitter and allowed one walk after giving up 10 bases on balls in each of the first two games of the series.

Elieser Hernandez (3-5) gave up two runs in six innings. Ryne Stanek pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his first career save.

Rhys Hoskins hit his 25th homer for Philadelphia.

The last-place Marlins improved to 9-7 against the Phillies with three games yet to play in late September. Philadelphia has won the season series each of the past nine years.

Nola (12-4) faced the minimum until the sixth, when he allowed four consecutive batters to reach as the Marlins erased a 2-0 deficit. Jon Berti singled home a run, and Castro put them ahead 3-2.

Of Castro's 67 RBIs in 2019, 24 have come this month.

Nola allowed three runs in seven innings and lost for only the second time since June 21.

Hernandez allowed just one baserunner until César Hernandez singled off the wall with two out in the sixth. Hoskins then homered for a 2-0 lead.

The Phils didn't have an at-bat with a runner in scoring position.

ROSTER MOVES

Before the game, Miami recalled RHP Kyle Keller from Triple-A New Orleans and optioned RHP Tyler Kinley to New Orleans.

UP NEXT

The Phillies return home Monday, when LHP Jason Vargas (6-6, 3.99) is scheduled to start in the opener of a three-game series against Pittsburgh. Vargas is 0-1 despite a 3.91 ERA in four starts this month.

Marlins RHP Pablo Lopez (5-5, 4.23) is scheduled to come off the injured list to pitch Monday night against Cincinnati. He has been on the injured list since June 19 with a right shoulder strain. "It's been forever since I've been on this mound," Lopez said. "I'm real excited."

