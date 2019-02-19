Staples Harrington wins another Class LL wrestling title

Staples’ George Harrington defeated Hall’s Hugh Wells 7-3 to repeat as a Class LL champion. Harrington’s win this year was at 220 pounds. He won at 285 last year.

Danbury won the Class LL championship for the 19th time in the past 23 years.

Danbury, the state’s top-ranked team, survived a strong challenge from Trumbull and claimed the state title during the tournament this weekend at Trumbull High School.

Danbury scored 250 points with Trumbull scoring 210.5. Southington (175), Warde (150.5) and Staples (108) rounded out the top five.

Staples’ Jacob Qiu won by decision over Trumbull’s Jason Mercado, 9-6 to finish fifth at 170.

Terry Brannigan of Staples pinned Connor Devega of Norwich Free Academy at 3:14 to place fifth at 120.

Jacob Rizy of Staples was sixth at 285

The Hatters had nine wrestlers reach the semifinals and six reach the weight-class finals with three claiming individual championships. For the second consecutive year, they’ll have 11 wrestlers in the 14 weight classes at the State Open, a fact that surprised even their head coach.

“If you had told me that we’d do this at the beginning of the year, I’d have said that’s crazy,” Danbury coach Ricky Shook said. “I thought we were going to bring eight or nine and today, we got 11, which is awesome.”

CLASS LL WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team scores

1. Danbury 250; 2. Trumbull 210.5; 3. Southington 175 ; 4. Warde 150.5; 5. Staples 108; 6 NFA 100; 7. New Britain 97; 8. Glastonbury 96.5; 9. Ridgefield 88; 10. Greenwich 86; 11. Westhill 79.5; 12. East Hartford 71.5 ; 12. Newtown 71.5; 14. Manchester 71; 15. Brien McMahon 70 ; 16. Amity 59; 16. Hall 59; 18. Norwalk 58.5; 19. Enfield 52; 20. Shelton 51; 21. New Haven 44; 22. Fairfield Prep 34; 23. Conard 26; 24. Stamford 12; 25. West Haven 9; 26. Bridgeport Central 4

Individual results

106: Michael Longo (Trumbull) dec. Kai O’Dell (Danbury) 2-1; 113: Travis Longo (Trumbull) dec. Drew Currier (Hall) 6-1; 120: Tyler Johnson (Danbury) dec. Sam White (Norwalk) 4-3; 126: Ryan Jack (Danbury) tech fall Ben Smart (Ridgefield) 23-8; 132: Kyle Fields (Danbury) dec. Chase Parrot (Westhill) 4-2; 138: Shamar Schand (Manchester) dec. Matt Ryan (Trumbull) 5-2; 145: Jacob Cardozo (Southington) dec. Cole Shaugnessy (Warde) 3-2; 152: Noah Zuckerman (Warde) dec. Tommy Mazur (Westhill) 3-1; 160: Lazar Agoev (Ridgefield) dec. George Tsiranides (Fairfield Prep) 7-6; 170: Billy Carr (Southington) dec. Andrew Seaton (Amity) 5-4; 182: Andrew Nanai (Greenwich) dec. Joseph Palmieri (Trumbull) 6-4 OT; 195: Joe Gjinaj (Warde) dec. Montez Osbey (Danbury) 3-1 OT; 220: George Harrington (Staples) dec. Hugh Wells (Hall) 7-3; 285: Joe Zeller (Newtown) pinned Jordan Agosto (Danbury) 2:57