Stanton homers as Yankees beat Blue Jays 11-6













NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit one of New York's four homers, Luis Severino struck out eight in five innings and the Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-6 on Saturday.

Didi Gregorius, Miguel Andujar and Greg Bird also connected as New York moved 31 games over .500 for the first time since 2011. Andujar had three hits and three RBIs, and Gregorius also drove in three runs.

Stanton belted a long drive for the second straight day, this time a 412-foot solo shot with two out in the fourth for his 32nd homer of the season. He has seven homers in his last 12 games and is batting .323 (23 for 71) in August.