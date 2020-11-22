Standings
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|248
|90
|8
|0
|327
|120
|Tulsa
|5
|0
|168
|117
|5
|1
|175
|133
|SMU
|4
|2
|202
|191
|7
|2
|348
|257
|Memphis
|3
|2
|162
|190
|5
|2
|255
|228
|Houston
|3
|2
|173
|155
|3
|3
|199
|198
|Navy
|3
|2
|143
|164
|3
|4
|153
|259
|UCF
|4
|3
|292
|216
|5
|3
|341
|237
|Tulane
|2
|5
|223
|218
|5
|5
|354
|278
|East Carolina
|2
|5
|191
|232
|2
|6
|220
|281
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|6
|135
|243
|1
|7
|162
|301
___
Atlantic Coast Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|0
|249
|133
|8
|0
|301
|133
|Clemson
|6
|1
|314
|156
|7
|1
|363
|156
|Miami
|6
|1
|235
|184
|7
|1
|266
|198
|North Carolina
|6
|2
|345
|246
|6
|2
|345
|246
|NC State
|5
|3
|268
|271
|6
|3
|283
|285
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|209
|194
|4
|3
|275
|208
|Boston College
|4
|4
|216
|221
|5
|4
|240
|242
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|213
|198
|5
|4
|268
|198
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|264
|255
|4
|5
|299
|293
|Virginia
|3
|4
|194
|216
|4
|4
|249
|231
|Georgia Tech
|2
|4
|129
|229
|2
|5
|150
|278
|Louisville
|2
|6
|218
|217
|3
|6
|253
|238
|Duke
|1
|6
|152
|240
|2
|6
|205
|259
|Florida St.
|1
|6
|135
|265
|2
|6
|176
|289
|Syracuse
|1
|7
|125
|241
|1
|8
|146
|279
___
Big 12 Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|6
|1
|261
|156
|6
|2
|275
|187
|Oklahoma
|5
|2
|316
|184
|6
|2
|364
|184
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|2
|165
|141
|5
|2
|181
|148
|Texas
|4
|2
|224
|205
|5
|2
|283
|208
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|179
|132
|5
|3
|235
|142
|Kansas St.
|4
|3
|173
|186
|4
|4
|204
|221
|TCU
|3
|4
|168
|187
|3
|4
|168
|187
|Texas Tech
|2
|5
|196
|271
|3
|5
|231
|304
|Baylor
|1
|5
|161
|163
|1
|5
|161
|163
|Kansas
|0
|6
|83
|301
|0
|7
|106
|339
___
Big Sky Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Big South Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|142
___
Big Ten Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|181
|104
|4
|0
|181
|104
|Indiana
|4
|1
|170
|119
|4
|1
|170
|119
|Maryland
|2
|1
|83
|106
|2
|1
|83
|106
|Michigan
|2
|3
|153
|180
|2
|3
|153
|180
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|61
|135
|1
|3
|61
|135
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|148
|184
|1
|4
|148
|184
|Penn St.
|0
|5
|123
|180
|0
|5
|123
|180
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|5
|0
|129
|63
|5
|0
|129
|63
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|101
|35
|2
|1
|101
|35
|Iowa
|3
|2
|165
|80
|3
|2
|165
|80
|Purdue
|2
|2
|106
|105
|2
|2
|106
|105
|Illinois
|2
|3
|109
|160
|2
|3
|109
|160
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|150
|174
|2
|3
|150
|174
|Nebraska
|1
|3
|83
|137
|1
|3
|83
|137
___
Colonial Athletic Association
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Conference USA
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|0
|135
|54
|7
|0
|262
|71
|FAU
|4
|1
|102
|65
|5
|1
|126
|67
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|104
|70
|2
|3
|143
|158
|W. Kentucky
|3
|3
|102
|130
|4
|6
|170
|246
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|3
|6
|206
|319
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|4
|2
|155
|147
|6
|4
|266
|260
|UAB
|2
|1
|92
|64
|4
|3
|213
|164
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|2
|132
|143
|4
|3
|212
|226
|North Texas
|2
|2
|131
|142
|3
|3
|223
|238
|Rice
|1
|2
|81
|73
|1
|2
|81
|73
|Southern Miss.
|1
|4
|104
|125
|2
|7
|208
|292
|UTEP
|0
|3
|66
|111
|3
|4
|141
|203
___
Ivy League
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Mid-American Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|133
|57
|3
|0
|133
|57
|Kent St.
|3
|0
|158
|82
|3
|0
|158
|82
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|48
|73
|1
|1
|48
|73
|Ohio
|1
|1
|51
|40
|1
|1
|51
|40
|Akron
|0
|3
|58
|151
|0
|3
|58
|151
|Bowling Green
|0
|3
|44
|142
|0
|3
|44
|142
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|3
|0
|151
|95
|3
|0
|151
|95
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|100
|94
|2
|1
|100
|94
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|1
|114
|89
|2
|1
|114
|89
|Toledo
|2
|1
|121
|72
|2
|1
|121
|72
|E. Michigan
|0
|3
|82
|110
|0
|3
|82
|110
|N. Illinois
|0
|3
|65
|120
|0
|3
|65
|120
___
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Missouri Valley Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Mountain West Conference
West
Mountain
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|5
|0
|161
|103
|5
|0
|161
|103
|San Jose St.
|4
|0
|117
|61
|4
|0
|117
|61
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|132
|94
|3
|1
|132
|94
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|144
|77
|3
|2
|144
|77
|Hawaii
|2
|3
|122
|157
|2
|3
|122
|157
|UNLV
|0
|4
|69
|145
|0
|4
|69
|145
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|183
|96
|4
|1
|200
|147
|Air Force
|1
|2
|64
|66
|2
|2
|104
|73
|Colorado St.
|1
|2
|72
|114
|1
|2
|72
|114
|Wyoming
|1
|2
|89
|78
|1
|2
|89
|78
|New Mexico
|0
|4
|74
|132
|0
|4
|74
|132
|Utah St.
|0
|4
|45
|149
|0
|4
|45
|149
___
Northeast Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Ohio Valley Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|96
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|217
|299
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Pacific-12 Conference
North
South
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|3
|0
|116
|78
|3
|0
|116
|78
|Washington
|2
|0
|71
|48
|2
|0
|71
|48
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|67
|71
|1
|1
|67
|71
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|80
|92
|1
|2
|80
|92
|California
|0
|2
|37
|65
|0
|2
|37
|65
|Stanford
|0
|2
|46
|70
|0
|2
|46
|70
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado
|2
|0
|83
|74
|2
|0
|83
|74
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|95
|74
|3
|0
|95
|74
|UCLA
|1
|2
|111
|96
|1
|2
|111
|96
|Arizona
|0
|2
|57
|78
|0
|2
|57
|78
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|27
|28
|0
|1
|27
|28
|Utah
|0
|1
|17
|33
|0
|1
|17
|33
___
Patriot League
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Pioneer League
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Southeastern Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|6
|1
|313
|197
|6
|1
|313
|197
|Georgia
|5
|2
|205
|149
|5
|2
|205
|149
|Missouri
|3
|3
|130
|175
|3
|3
|130
|175
|Kentucky
|3
|5
|166
|212
|3
|5
|166
|212
|Tennessee
|2
|5
|141
|219
|2
|5
|141
|219
|South Carolina
|2
|6
|201
|274
|2
|6
|201
|274
|Vanderbilt
|0
|7
|116
|253
|0
|7
|116
|253
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|7
|0
|346
|135
|7
|0
|346
|135
|Texas A&M
|5
|1
|200
|150
|5
|1
|200
|150
|Auburn
|5
|2
|200
|154
|5
|2
|200
|154
|LSU
|3
|3
|206
|192
|3
|3
|206
|192
|Mississippi
|3
|4
|287
|286
|3
|4
|287
|286
|Arkansas
|3
|5
|206
|247
|3
|5
|206
|247
|Mississippi St.
|2
|5
|122
|196
|2
|5
|122
|196
___
Southern Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|103
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|107
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Southland Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|5
|124
|213
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Sun Belt Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|0
|218
|93
|8
|0
|299
|137
|Appalachian St.
|4
|1
|154
|94
|6
|2
|248
|152
|Georgia Southern
|4
|2
|151
|146
|6
|3
|246
|200
|Troy
|2
|2
|122
|83
|4
|4
|224
|194
|Georgia St.
|3
|4
|215
|243
|4
|4
|264
|272
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|1
|190
|143
|7
|1
|245
|177
|South Alabama
|2
|4
|115
|150
|3
|6
|181
|240
|Texas State
|2
|5
|211
|251
|2
|9
|318
|409
|Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|174
|261
|3
|6
|283
|356
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|5
|108
|194
|0
|8
|128
|302
___
Major Independents
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|9
|0
|428
|125
|Liberty
|8
|1
|338
|192
|Army
|7
|2
|275
|147
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|3
|12
|116
___
Independents
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0