Stamkos, Vasilevskiy pace Lightning's 8-0 rout of Islanders FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer June 21, 2021 Updated: June 21, 2021 11:13 p.m.
1 of8 Tampa Bay Lightning center Barclay Goodrow (19) moves the puck away from New York Islanders left wing Otto Koivula (21) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson, center, tries to get position for a shot against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, center, celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with center Brayden Point (21) and defenseman David Savard, right, during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, right, reacts after Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate another goal during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Trainer Tom Mulligan, left, checks on Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta after he was injured during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the New York Islanders Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning rout the New York Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series on Monday night.
The defending NHL champions improved to 13-0 in games following a postseason loss since launching their 2020 title run and will take a 3-2 series lead over the Islanders into Game 6 of their best-of-seven matchup Wednesday night in Uniondale, New York.