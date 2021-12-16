Staiti, No. 17 Georgia women stun No. 2 NC State 82-80 in OT AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer Dec. 16, 2021 Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 8:59 p.m.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jenna Staiti had 21 points and 11 rebounds while coming up with a critical defensive stop in the final seconds of overtime to help No. 17 Georgia beat No. 2 North Carolina State 82-80 on Thursday night.
Sarah Ashlee Barker added 16 points for the Bulldogs, including a long, leaning 3-pointer over Crutchfield with 0.4 seconds left in regulation to force the extra period.