Staal caps Wild comeback in 4-2 win against Jets

Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal (12) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal (12) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. Photo: Hannah Foslien, AP Photo: Hannah Foslien, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Staal caps Wild comeback in 4-2 win against Jets 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eric Staal scored with 2:31 remaining to send the Minnesota Wild to 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets in an emotional, penalty-filled matchup on Friday.

Nino Niederreiter, Eric Fehr and Zach Parise also scored for Minnesota, which trailed 2-0 after two periods. Alex Stalock made 26 saves while filling in for Devan Dubnyk, who was scratched with an illness.

Patrik Laine scored for the sixth time in three games for Winnipeg, which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Nikolaj Ehlers added his fifth goal of the season, and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves.