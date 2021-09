Brewers second. Lorenzo Cain grounds out to second base, Paul Goldschmidt to Jon Lester. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to second base, Edmundo Sosa to Paul Goldschmidt. Pablo Reyes homers to left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to second base, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals fourth. Nolan Arenado singles to shallow infield. Tyler O'Neill singles to shallow center field. Nolan Arenado to second. Yadier Molina walks. Tyler O'Neill to second. Nolan Arenado to third. Edmundo Sosa out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Yadier Molina to second. Tyler O'Neill to third. Nolan Arenado scores. Harrison Bader doubles to left field. Yadier Molina scores. Tyler O'Neill scores. Jon Lester grounds out to shallow infield, Omar Narvaez to Rowdy Tellez. Harrison Bader to third. Tommy Edman strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 3, Brewers 1.

Cardinals seventh. Dylan Carlson walks. Nolan Arenado grounds out to shallow infield, Eduardo Escobar to Rowdy Tellez. Dylan Carlson to second. Tyler O'Neill homers to left field. Dylan Carlson scores. Yadier Molina doubles to deep left field. Edmundo Sosa flies out to center field to Lorenzo Cain. Harrison Bader singles to shallow infield. Yadier Molina to third. Matt Carpenter pinch-hitting for T.J. McFarland. Matt Carpenter walks. Harrison Bader to second. Tommy Edman called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 5, Brewers 1.

Brewers ninth. Jackie Bradley Jr. doubles to deep center field. Luke Maile singles to center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Luis Urias strikes out swinging. Jace Peterson doubles. Luke Maile to third. Eduardo Escobar walks. Daniel Vogelbach pinch-hitting for Miguel Sanchez. Daniel Vogelbach homers to right field. Eduardo Escobar scores. Jace Peterson scores. Luke Maile scores.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.