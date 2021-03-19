St. Louis 2, San Jose 1

St. Louis won shootout 2-1

First Period_None. Penalties_San Jose bench, served by Gabriel (Too Many Men on the Ice), 11:59.

Second Period_1, San Jose, Donato 4 (Hertl, Sorensen), 15:08. Penalties_San Jose bench, served by Donato (Too Many Men on the Ice), 13:00.

Third Period_2, St. Louis, Bozak 1 (Clifford), 6:22 (sh). Penalties_Sanford, STL (Interference), 4:57; Gabriel, SJ (Misconduct), 6:22.

Overtime_None. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Perron (Too Many Men on the Ice), 2:26.

Shootout_St. Louis 2 (Perron NG, Schenn G, Tarasenko G), San Jose 1 (Donato NG, Couture G, Labanc NG).

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 12-12-10-0_34. San Jose 9-7-11-4_31.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 10-7-4 (31 shots-30 saves). San Jose, Jones 8-6-2 (34-33).

A_0 (17,562). T_2:43.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Kory Nagy.