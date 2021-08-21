Sputtering Rahm, superb Smith share lead at Northern Trust DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Aug. 21, 2021 Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 6:57 p.m.
1 of15 Cameron Smith, of Australia, watches his shot off the third tee in the second round at the Northern Trust golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Jon Rahm, of Spain, acknowledges cheering spectators after sinking a birdie on the 11th green in the third round at the Northern Trust golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 12th green in the third round at the Northern Trust golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the rough onto the 13th green amongst spectators in the third round at the Northern Trust golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 5 of15
6 of15 Jon Rahm, of Spain, reads the 14th green as the Manhattan skyline looms in the distance in the third round at the Northern Trust golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 Erik Van Rooyen, of South Africa, putts on the 14th green in the first round of play at the Northern Trust golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Justin Thomas lines up a putt before sinking a birdie on the 10th green in the third round at the Northern Trust golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 Justin Thomas reacts after sinking a birdie on the 10th green in the third round at the Northern Trust golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 10 of15
11 of15 Shane Lowry, of Ireland, watches his shot off the fourth tee in the second round at the Northern Trust golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 Shane Lowry, of Ireland, putts on the third green in the second round at the Northern Trust golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 Keith Mitchell watches his shot off the 11th tee in the third round at the Northern Trust golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Tony Finau watches his shot from the 13th tee in the third round at the Northern Trust golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith were tied for the lead Saturday in The Northern Trust, and neither could have imagined how they got there.
Smith had never shot better than 62 — twice this year on the PGA Tour, once at his home club in Brisbane, Australia — when he stood over a 12-foot putt on the 18th hole at Liberty National for a chance at the 13th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour.