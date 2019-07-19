Springer, Bregman propel Astros to 6-2 victory over Angels

Houston Astros' George Springer, back, celebrates his solo home run with Tony Kemp during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 18, 2019. Houston Astros' George Springer, back, celebrates his solo home run with Tony Kemp during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 18, 2019. Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Springer, Bregman propel Astros to 6-2 victory over Angels 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — George Springer and Alex Bregman homered, Wade Miley pitched two-run ball into the sixth inning and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 Thursday night.

Springer drove four home runs during the four-game series, tying Craig Biggio for the most when batting leadoff in a series in franchise history. Biggio had his four connections during a three-game set against the Cubs in 1998.

The Angels didn't get much of a lift from the return of Mike Trout, who missed three games with a strained right calf. Trout was the designated hitter and went 1 for 4.

Springer's solo shot to right-center off Matt Harvey (3-5) in the third inning was his 22nd of the season, matching his total from last year. Bregman's homer to lead off the sixth gave Houston a 6-0 lead. It was the shortstop's team-leading 25th, which is fourth in the AL.

Miley (8-4) yielded only two walks over the first 4 2/3 innings before Brian Goodwin's double to right. The left-hander improved to 4-0 in his career against the Angels, allowing two runs and three hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Harvey's rollercoaster season continued. This was the sixth time in 12 starts the right-hander has surrendered five or more runs. He has allowed two or fewer in his other six.

Harvey's 7.09 ERA is third-highest in the majors among pitchers who have made 12 or more starts.

The Astros scored their first five runs with two outs. Yordan Alvarez's two-run double down the right field line put Houston on the board in the first for the second straight night. They added three in the third on Springer's solo shot, Yuli Gurriel's RBI double and a run-scoring single by Josh Reddick.

Los Angeles scored both of its runs in the sixth. Justin Upton's sacrifice fly drove in David Fletcher, and Albert Pujols had an RBI single.

THROW IT BACK

A young boy in an Astros jersey ended up with the ball from Bregman's homer, then stunned a man who appeared to be his father by throwing the ball back onto the field.

STREAKS AND STATS

The Angels went 5-2 on their first homestand following the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. ... Houston has won two straight after losing four of the first six after the All-Star break.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: IF Aledmys Diaz (left hamstring strain) will have rehab appearances at Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday and Saturday. Manager AJ Hinch said there is a possibility Diaz could be activated on Monday.

Angels: Pujols left in the eighth inning with left hamstring tightness and is considered day-to-day. ... RHP JC Ramirez, who had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last April, will have one more rehab appearance at Class A Inland Empire. Ramirez said he anticipates being ready by the beginning of August. Manager Brad Ausmus said the plan is to bring back Ramirez as a reliever when he is activated.

UP NEXT

Astros: Return home to face Texas in a three-game series. RHP Justin Verlander (11-4, 2.98 ERA), who is third in the AL in ERA and fourth in strikeouts (160), gets the call Friday.

Angels: Hit the road for a weekend series against Seattle. Friday's starter has not been determined.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports